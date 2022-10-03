Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE SYF traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

