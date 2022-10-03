SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,854,228 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

