Symbol Price Tops $0.0374 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Symbol has a total market cap of $303.79 million and $1.88 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 1st, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,117,159,954 coins and its circulating supply is 8,103,154,800 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

