Swop Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01794195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00253352 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,658,430 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,799 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swop’s official website is swop.fi.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

