Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $8.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,826,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $26.42.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
