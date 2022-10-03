Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

