Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $135.33 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.