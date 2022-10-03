Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ STRT opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

