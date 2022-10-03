Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $223.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.