Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,665,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $168.30 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.68. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

