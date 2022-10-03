Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

