Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

