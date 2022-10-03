Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,920 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

