Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $30.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VTI stock opened at $181.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.