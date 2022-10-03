StockNews.com Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SFNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

