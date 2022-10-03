StockNews.com Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.8 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.