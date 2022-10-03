Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,957 call options.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

