Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 3rd (AFLYY, BRP, C, CFPZF, CZGZF, DLAKY, DOCU, ENFN, ESYJY, IFSPF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 3rd:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. They currently have 613.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $360.00 price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. They currently have GBX 1,312 ($15.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,568 ($18.95).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has 1.80 target price on the stock.

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

