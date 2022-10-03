Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 3rd (AFLYY, BRP, C, CFPZF, CZGZF, DLAKY, DOCU, ENFN, ESYJY, IFSPF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 3rd:
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.
Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. They currently have 613.00 price target on the stock.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.
easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $360.00 price target on the stock.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. They currently have GBX 1,312 ($15.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,568 ($18.95).
Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.
Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has 1.80 target price on the stock.
Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a buy rating to a reduce rating.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.