Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €178.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €106.15 ($108.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

