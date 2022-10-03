Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $96.53 Million

Status (SNT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.53 million and $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,408.78 or 1.00027952 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00080171 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.