Starter (START) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Starter has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar. Starter has a market capitalization of $111,324.68 and approximately $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starter coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005550 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Starter

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Buying and Selling Starter

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

