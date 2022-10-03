Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.00 on Friday. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.34 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Startek during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Startek by 86.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Startek during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.