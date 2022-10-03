Starbase Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $191,744.37 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.