SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 3.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.04% of SPS Commerce worth $205,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.88. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

