Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,464. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

