SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.6% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 421,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

