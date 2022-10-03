SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Lifted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $75.85. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,941. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

