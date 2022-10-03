SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.26. 168,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

