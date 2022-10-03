SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.87 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $46.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

