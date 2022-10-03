Sovryn Self Reported Market Cap Hits $591,699.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $591,699.00 and approximately $84,889.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sovryn’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 1,477,843 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is www.sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

