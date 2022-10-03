South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

