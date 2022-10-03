Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 130095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

