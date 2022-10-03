Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 137,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Slam Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 745,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Slam by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.