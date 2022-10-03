Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 95,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

