Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €63.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €44.28 ($45.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($69.04).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

