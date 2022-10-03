Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declines By 8.4%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $508,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 362,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.