Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Declines By 9.8%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritium DCFC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 3.8 %

DCFC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 490,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

