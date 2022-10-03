Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Drops By 11.3%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 544,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LITB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,385. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

