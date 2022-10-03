Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Rises By 19.8%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KAHC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.84. 27,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,038. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

