Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Drops By 10.5%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock remained flat at $2.03 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Kits Eyecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

