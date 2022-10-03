Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Grows By 14.2%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.25. KBR has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $11,951,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

