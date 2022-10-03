Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Declines By 20.4%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $65.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

