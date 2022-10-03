Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Decreases By 10.2%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 998,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,696. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $891.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at International Money Express

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,419 shares of company stock worth $6,878,378. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

