Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Drops By 12.1%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.16. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

