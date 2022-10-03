Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Decreases By 12.3%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immutep during the first quarter worth $80,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,632. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

