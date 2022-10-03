Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Grows By 10.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 37,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 250,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,244,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

