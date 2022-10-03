Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Grows By 21.4%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.
In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $63.58. 59,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
