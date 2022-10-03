Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rises By 9.5%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.34. 15,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $1,698,043.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,700,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,412,642.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,466,054.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,412,642.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,417 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,121. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.