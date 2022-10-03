Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 7.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

HAE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,706. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

