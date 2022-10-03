Short Interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Drops By 9.1%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Up 7.8 %

About H World Group

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.17. 27,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. H World Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

